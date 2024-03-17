Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,347,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.36 and a 200 day moving average of $405.10. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

