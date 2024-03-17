Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Stephen L. Sabba Sells 1,893 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGND

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.