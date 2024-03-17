LifeMD, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LFMD. Craig Hallum began coverage on LifeMD in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

LifeMD Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LFMD opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

