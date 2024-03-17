Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.89. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 932,246 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

