Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

