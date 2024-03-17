Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of Lendlease Group stock remained flat at $4.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.0319 dividend. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

