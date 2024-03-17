Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $8.90. Leatt shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.
Leatt Trading Up 13.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.30.
About Leatt
Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leatt
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.