Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $8.90. Leatt shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Leatt Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

