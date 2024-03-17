Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.