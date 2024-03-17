Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.
Lancashire Price Performance
Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.44.
Lancashire Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.