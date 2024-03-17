KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KT Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.23. 503,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,589. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Trading of KT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KT by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

