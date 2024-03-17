Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

