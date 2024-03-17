Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by Singular Research to “Buy”

Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Singular Research currently has $67.50 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,188 shares of company stock worth $887,059. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

