Komodo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $45.14 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,607,343 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

