Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 137.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 106.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

