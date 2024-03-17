KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,402. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $702.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

