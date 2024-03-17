Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.0 days.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Shares of Kinnevik stock remained flat at C$9.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.88.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

