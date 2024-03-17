Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.0 days.
Kinnevik Price Performance
Shares of Kinnevik stock remained flat at C$9.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.88.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnevik
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.