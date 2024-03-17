Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.84. Kingfisher shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 60,429 shares traded.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

