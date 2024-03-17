Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head to Head Analysis

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 1 0 4 0 2.60 Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.48%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust -2.61% -0.47% -0.27% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $660.98 million 5.29 -$17.23 million ($0.07) -222.43 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

