Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.78) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($27.08).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.27) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,252 ($16.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,908 ($37.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,074.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 3,400 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($71,049.33). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

