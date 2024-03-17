Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Update

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keyarch Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KYCH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Keyarch Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

