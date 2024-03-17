Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,435 shares of company stock worth $28,230,915. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

