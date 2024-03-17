Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

GS opened at $387.21 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $397.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

