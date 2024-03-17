Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

UBER stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

