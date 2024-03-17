Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $191.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $195.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

