Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $236.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

