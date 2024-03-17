Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after buying an additional 1,091,376 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

