Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

