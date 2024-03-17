Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

