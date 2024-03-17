Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 20,295 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,003 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.48 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.