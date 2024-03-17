Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Agenus worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,938,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,440,000 after buying an additional 432,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agenus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after buying an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Agenus by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 6,736,276 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

