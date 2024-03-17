Kaspa Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $74.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,039,594,269 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,036,032,506.454563. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13134951 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $71,029,112.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

