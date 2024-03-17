Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $25.93 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

