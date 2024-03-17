Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16), reports. The business had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRT opened at $25.93 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.