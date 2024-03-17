Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. New Street Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Shares of BZ opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after buying an additional 1,702,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 114.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after buying an additional 1,566,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,292,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.