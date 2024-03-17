Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Down 1.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 8,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 66,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
