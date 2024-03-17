Judith Cottrell Acquires 6,782 Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) insider Judith Cottrell acquired 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($38,146.03).

Judith Cottrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Judith Cottrell bought 31 shares of Ricardo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.41).

Ricardo Price Performance

RCDO stock opened at GBX 433 ($5.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £269.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ricardo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 619.60 ($7.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.14.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

