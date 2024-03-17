JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 136,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPM stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

