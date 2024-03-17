Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,610.08

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,610.08 ($20.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,712 ($21.93). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,706.50 ($21.86), with a volume of 1,190,710 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.62) to GBX 1,460 ($18.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.50) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.91) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.86).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,777.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.31) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($487.38). 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

