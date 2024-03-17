Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 14th total of 1,816,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Jervois Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Jervois Global
