Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE IHG opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

