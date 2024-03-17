Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after buying an additional 668,675 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.