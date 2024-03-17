Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$42.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.47.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$34.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

