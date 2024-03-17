Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 6.8 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.