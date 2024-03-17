Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 5,736 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

