Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.