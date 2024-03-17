Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.89 billion. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Jabil stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

