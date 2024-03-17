iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,871.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 293,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

