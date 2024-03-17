iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

