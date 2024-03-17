iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

