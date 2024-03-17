iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.25 and a 1-year high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

