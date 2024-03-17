iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 32,816,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077,527. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.