iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,662,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.